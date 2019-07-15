Macron plans to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal with Rouhani, Putin, Trump

"In these difficult conditions, we will continue our mediation and negotiation work," he said in a speech broadcast on the official Twitter account of the Elysee Palace.

PARIS, July 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss Tehran’s compliance with the terms of the nuclear agreement with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and to hold talks on this issue with Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days. Macron announced it speaking at a press conference in Belgrade on Monday.

According to the French president, the main thing today is "to preserve the nuclear agreement and to create conditions for a productive dialogue with Iran not only on the nuclear dossier, but also on regional issues and ballistic [missile] issues."

"When I return [to Paris], I will talk with the President Rouhani, as well as with President Putin and President Trump this week," Macron said.

Iran nuclear deal

In 2015, Iran and six international mediators (the five member states of the United Nations Security Council — Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China — and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program. Tehran pledged to produce no weapons-grade plutonium, to have no more than 300 kg of uranium enriched to 3.67% for a period of fifteen years, re-equip its nuclear facilities and use them exclusively for peaceful purposes.

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

Exactly one year later, Rouhani stated that Tehran suspended part of its obligations under the nuclear deal and gives other participants two months to return to its implementation.

On July 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran had surpassed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal.