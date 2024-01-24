Top Russian racket Medvedev reaches Australian Open semifinals

SYDNEY, January 24. /TASS/. Top-ranked Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has reached the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne.

In his quarterfinal match, Medvedev, seeded third in the tournament, defeated ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

In the semifinals, Medvedev is set to face off against the winner of the match between second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Medvedev is the only Russian player to enter the Australian Open semifinals in men’s singles. Andrey Rublev lost his quarterfinal match to Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who will now play against Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 tennis player and current Australian Open champion. Meanwhile, Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya will play against China’s Qinwen Zheng in her quarterfinal match in women’s singles later on Wednesday.

Medvedev, 27, currently holds third place in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings List. In 2022, the Russian was ranked the world’s No. 1 tennis player for 16 weeks. He has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. His best results at a Grand Slam tournament have been winning the 2021 US Open. Also, in 2021, Medvedev won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The 2024 Australian Open tournament, which offers $57.8 mln in prize money, is being played on hard courts on January 14-28. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the reigning Australian Open champion in men’s singles. Among Russian players, Yevgeny Kafelnikov won the tournament in 1999 and Marat Safin became the Australian Open champion in 2005.