Sports arbitration hearings on case of figure skater Valiyeva postponed to November 9-10

TASS, September 28. Hearings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva have been postponed until November 9-10, the CAS press service said.

The initial CAS hearings in Valiyeva's case were held on September 26-28 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The skater is suspected of using the banned drug trimetazidine. It was found in a sample taken on December 25, 2021, the result of which was not made public until February 2022 during the Beijing Olympics. By that time, the skater had already won an Olympic gold medal in the team competition.

Over the course of three days, the judges heard from representatives of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the International Skating Union (ISU), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Valiyeva herself and expert witnesses. However, the CAS determined that additional documentation was required, and accordingly granted an additional two days of hearings for a further review of the case.

Valiyeva, 17, is an Olympic champion in the team event (2022) and a European champion (2022). The athlete holds world records in short program, free skating and total program.