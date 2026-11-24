MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian citizen detained for plotting a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Kislovodsk, southern Russia, has admitted his guilt, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"During questioning, the detainee confessed and said that he was planning to travel to Syria to take part in the activities of illegal armed formations there after committing a terrorist attack," the FSB said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FSB reported detaining a Russian national born in 2004 suspected of preparing a terrorist attack targeting worshippers at a prominent Jewish institution. According to the FSB, he acted on instructions from members of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia.