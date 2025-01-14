Moscow court fines Google more than 8 bln rubles ($7.8 mln) for evading previous fines

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. A magistrate in Moscow has fined Google LLC more than 8 billion rubles ($7.8 mln) for evading previously imposed fines, by the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

"By the decision of the magistrate of judicial district No. 235 of the Nagorny district of Moscow, Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 20.25 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (evasion of administrative punishment), and an administrative penalty was imposed in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 8,008,684,193 rubles 68 kopecks," the press service said.

On October 29, 2024, it became known that Google's debt to Russia for administrative violations already amounts to two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) and is increasing every day due to late payment of fines. If the court's decision is not executed within nine months, the amount of the initial fine doubles every day, and there is no limit to this increase. Since the court's decision approving the fine has entered into legal force, the court cannot cancel it and has to double the fine.