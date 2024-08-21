Emergencies Ministry team scales Mount Elbrus in honor of TASS' 120th anniversary

NALCHIK, August 21. /TASS/. Rescuers of the Russian and Belarusian emergencies ministries ascended the highest mountain in Europe - Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters high) to mark Russian Flag Day and TASS’ 120th anniversary, deputy head of the Elbrus Mountain Rescue Team of the Emergencies Ministry Albert Khadzhiev said.

"Early in the morning on August 21, 2024, staff of the Elbrus Mountain Rescue Team of the Emergencies Ministry, the Leader Center for High Risk Rescue Operations, together with their colleagues from the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry's Zubr special purpose police unit reached the peak of Mount Elbrus. The rescuers dedicated the ascent to Russia’s National Flag Day and the 120th anniversary of the TASS Russian news agency," Khadzhiev said.

Nine rescuers took part in the ascent. The Elbrus Mountain Rescue Team is a special unit of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry which helps people in difficult mountainous conditions thus saving numerous lives. "We have been working with TASS for many years now on a daily basis in our common task of warning and saving people. We congratulate the agency on our ascent today," Khadzhiev stressed.