Alexey Navalny free to leave Russia and return, like any other citizen — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny is free to leave the country and return back at his own will, just like any other citizen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"Any Russian citizen is free to leave Russia or return to Russia," Peskov said.

Answering a question whether the Kremlin is happy about the blogger’s decision, considering the wide international resonance over the incident, the spokesman underscored that "if a Russian citizen gets well, gets his health fixed, then, of course, everyone is happy."

"We are talking about a human life, saved by the Omsk medics. If some negative consequences in terms of health will be fixed by the Berlin medics, then, of course, everyone will be happy," he said.

However, according to Peskov, the Kremlin does not follow changes in Navalny’s health closely. "We can't monitor changes in Navalny’s condition, we do not have such an opportunity," he said.

Previously, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous German law enforcement source, that Navalny has no plans to emigrate to Germany, and would like to return to Russia instead and continue his work. According to the source, while talking to the German prosecutor’s office, Navalny refused to cooperate with the investigation of his incident.