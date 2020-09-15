Navalny: 'I'm able to breathe on my own'

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has said that he could breathe all by himself after coming out of a coma in Berlin’s Charite hospital.

"I still can hardly do anything, but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day long, all by myself, without any outside help. I did not even use the simplest valve in my throat. I liked it very much," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The snapshot from the hospital ward features the blogger surrounded by his family.