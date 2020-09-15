Navalny: 'I'm able to breathe on my own'

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has said that he could breathe all by himself after coming out of a coma in Berlin’s Charite hospital.
"I still can hardly do anything, but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day long, all by myself, without any outside help. I did not even use the simplest valve in my throat. I liked it very much," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
The snapshot from the hospital ward features the blogger surrounded by his family.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Привет, это Навальный. Скучаю по вам . Я все ещё почти ничего не умею, но вот вчера смог целый день дышать сам. Вообще сам. Никакой посторонней помощи, даже простейший вентиль в горле не использовал. Очень понравилось. Удивительный, недооценённый многими процесс. Рекомендую
On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to the hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital.
On September 2, the German government said, citing the results of a toxicological analysis by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Later on, Berlin said that three European laboratories, including those in France and Sweden, had confirmed the conclusions made by German specialists.
For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Berlin. He noted that no toxic substances had been found before Navalny was airlifted to Germany.