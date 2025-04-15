Russian official invites Indonesian president to attend victory parade, economic forum

TOKYO, April 15. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to attend a parade in Moscow in commemoration of the end of the Second World War in Europe and an international economic conference in St. Petersburg, according to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

"During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Manturov invited the president to attend a victory parade in Russia and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," he said, the Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

The Russian official is traveling to Indonesia in a year that marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said more than 20 heads of state and government are expected in Moscow for the parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.