Moscow mandates masks, gloves in public transport from May 12

"We are imposing additional self-isolation measures in metro, there will be stricter requirements now. They are mandatory face masks and gloves in public transport. Other requirements, digital passes for example, remain in force," Sobyanin noted.

Moscow imposed a state of high-alert to curb the spread of the virus. On March 29, self-isolation was introduced for all Muscovites irrespective of their age. It is only allowed to leave homes to seek urgent medical care as well as in case of other threats to life and health, to go to work or the nearest grocery, to take pets out and dispose of rubbish. Starting with April 22, people can only travel by public transport if they have special digital passes detailing the purpose of travel. The passes are checked automatically.

To date, a total of 177,160 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 23,803 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,625 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.