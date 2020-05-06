Coronavirus restrictions may be re-imposed in Russa if epidemiological situation worsens

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The coronavirus-related restrictions may be re-imposed, should the epidemiological situation in Russia worsen again, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Head Anna Popova said during the Wednesday meeting chaired by President Putin.

"In accordance with the recommendations proposed by [Rospotrebnadzor], a decision on gradual withdrawal of restrictions will be made by a regional governor, and, should the epidemiological situation worsen, the restrictive measures could be re-imposed," she said.

Earlier, Popova disclosed that the Rospotrebnadzor suggested withdrawing the coronavirus restrictions in three stages. At each stage, regional governors will be able to take measures based on recommendations by the regional top sanitary officials.

First stage of exiting lockdown

The first stage of lifting restrictive measures imposed to counter coronavirus spread in Russia envisions outside exercise, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova said Wednesday.

"The first stage will make it possible to exercise and do sports outside, going for walks with children, as well as roll out operation of trading businesses and services of limited space with social distancing observed," Popova told a meeting on social and economic support measures with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Second stage of exiting lockdown

Russia will allow families to walk outside while large businesses and educational facilities will be cleared to open up at the second stage of exiting the lockdown imposed in Russia to curb coronavirus spread, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova said Wednesday.

"Each stage will expand the list of social spaces where people will come in contact with each other," she commented. "The second stage is family walks outside, opening up of larger businesses but with restricted number of simultaneously serviced customers as well as educational organizations."

On March 29, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Adnrei Vorobyov tightened the restrictive lockdown measures. Within three days, almost all Russian regions introduced similar restrictions. On April 28, Putin declared May 6-8 non-working days, therefore, extending the lockdown until May 11.

Most Russian regions introduced self-isolation for all citizens irrespective of age apart from cases where people need urgent medical help or to buy groceries. At the same time, some regions in the country only restricted movement of people of a certain age group, for instance, those over 65 and high-risk categories.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.