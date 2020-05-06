Some 4,000 COVID-19 patients in Russia are in serious state

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. About 4,000 COVID-19 patients in Russia are in serious medical state, some 1,200 to 1,500 of them are in intensive care beds, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a State Duma healthcare committee meeting Wednesday.

"There are 1,200 to 1,500 people in intensive care beds across the country. Everyone is treated in cooperation with the federal consulting center, and we have created a system, in which we see all patients (both ambulatory and in hospitals), and in which bed they stay. So we can see all patients in beds. There are 80,000 such patients today - not only the covid infection, but also with unspecified diagnoses and non-hospital pneumonias of all etiologies. We have a total of about 4,000 severe cases," he said.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.