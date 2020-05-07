Moscow tops New York in detection rate of COVID-19, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian capital’s coronavirus detection rate is higher than in New York, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"If we look at the tally of newly-diagnosed infections in New York and Moscow for the entire period, we’ve probably already <…> surpassed New York in the detection rate," he told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The mayor noted that Moscow city officials are not hiding statistics on the COVID-19 detection rate, stressing that "a system for the early detection of the disease has been created."

According to the latest data, 92,676 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moscow. To date, a total of 177,160 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 23,803 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,625 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.