Over 1.8 million e-passes for trips around Moscow issued by Monday evening

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. More than 1.8 million electronic passes to drive around the city amid the coronavirus lockdown regime have been issued by Monday morning, the mayor’s website said.
"The number of cyberattacks we have repelled today is about the number we had in the past six months. That is why some people had technical problems with filling applications [for electronic passes]. Nevertheless, more than 1.8 million city dwellers have been able to obtain such passes, with more than 70% of them doing that via the mos.ru portal," the website cited head of the city’s information technologies department Eduard Lysenko.
According to Lysenko, 90% of applicants requested passes for trips to their workplaces. "I would like to stress that despite the fact that passes are issued on the basis of applications, all the date will later be verified. If a person provides false data, his or her pass will be revoked," he added.
On April 11, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed an order to introduce digital passes to drive around the city and the Moscow region, both in personal cars and by public transport. One can get them starting from Monday, April 13. From April 15, they will become compulsory in order to drive around the capital and its suburbs. Walking requires no passes for the time being, but the established coronavirus rules and restrictions must be strictly abided by.