Over 1.8 million e-passes for trips around Moscow issued by Monday evening

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. More than 1.8 million electronic passes to drive around the city amid the coronavirus lockdown regime have been issued by Monday morning, the mayor’s website said.

"The number of cyberattacks we have repelled today is about the number we had in the past six months. That is why some people had technical problems with filling applications [for electronic passes]. Nevertheless, more than 1.8 million city dwellers have been able to obtain such passes, with more than 70% of them doing that via the mos.ru portal," the website cited head of the city’s information technologies department Eduard Lysenko.