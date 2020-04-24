One fourth of children with COVID-19 develop no symptoms — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. One fourth of children diagnosed with the coronavirus infection develop no symptoms, as follows from the Russian Health Ministry’s guidelines released on Friday.

"At least a fourth of children demonstrate no symptoms," the document reads.

According to the document, the overwhelming majority of cases among children stem from contacts with adults. Most typical symptoms children demonstrate are fever and cough. Intoxication symptoms are also possible. Some develop symptoms resembling a running nose. "The majority of children recover within one to two weeks," the ministry noted.

"Up to ten percent of children with COVID-19 need hospitalization. An average of one percent of children with the coronavirus infection have severe forms of the disease, most of them have serious concurrent diseases," it said.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.