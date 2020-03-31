Children account for 5% of new coronavirus patients in Moscow, reports crisis center

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. More than one-third of 387 new coronavirus patients in Moscow are young people aged between 18 and 40, while children account for about 5% of them, Moscow’s coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.
"New patients include about 40% of people aged from 40 to 65 and almost 35% aged from 18 to 40. Another 20% are people aged over 65 and about 5% are children. All patients and all those individuals who had close contact with them are already under medical supervision. About 10% of the newly-infected individuals have visited European countries over the past two weeks," the crisis center said.
According to the crisis center, another 387 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. By now, a total of 1,613 cases have been registered in the city.
According to the federal coronavirus task force, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 500 over the past 24 hours reaching 2,337. As many as 121 patients have recovered, 17 people have died.