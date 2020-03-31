Children account for 5% of new coronavirus patients in Moscow, reports crisis center

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. More than one-third of 387 new coronavirus patients in Moscow are young people aged between 18 and 40, while children account for about 5% of them, Moscow’s coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"New patients include about 40% of people aged from 40 to 65 and almost 35% aged from 18 to 40. Another 20% are people aged over 65 and about 5% are children. All patients and all those individuals who had close contact with them are already under medical supervision. About 10% of the newly-infected individuals have visited European countries over the past two weeks," the crisis center said.