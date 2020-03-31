Half of Russian regions impose restrictions over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Half of Russian regions have imposed restrictions for citizens over the coronavirus following the example of Moscow and the Moscow Region, according to the legal acts signed by regional authorities.

Among the regions where authorities have introduced full self-isolation for citizens of all ages are the Far East’s Primorsky and Transbaikal Regions, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Regions. Similar measures have been announced in the Magadan, Novosibirsk, Arkhangelsk, Vologodsk, Kaliningrad, Novgorod, Murmansk, Sverdlovsk, Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Rostov, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Sakhalin, Chelyabinsk and Vladimir Regions. Citizens in the republics of Komi, Mari El, Mordovia, Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Chuvashia, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Ingushetia and Tuva have been also required to go into self-isolation.

All citizens of these regions are only allowed to leave their homes to go to and back from work (if they cannot switch to remote work), to visit the nearest food store or pharmacy, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.