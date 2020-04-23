Russian Interior Ministry says no plans to deport foreign nationals amid pandemic

"No deportation and expulsion decisions will be made during this period, the documents that foreign nationals hold won’t be cancelled. These include visas, work permits and licenses, permanent residence and temporary residence permits," she said.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry will neither deport foreign nationals nor cancel their documents amid the coronavirus pandemic, head of the Ministry’s Main Directorate for Migration Affairs Valentina Kazakova told reporters.

Kazakova pointed out that employers were eligible to hire foreign nationals with no permits. "It means, no matter for what purpose foreign nationals arrived in Russia, they have the right to work without a permit in a period between March 15 and June 15," she specified.

According to the official, if a foreigner has a Russian visa, he of she can be hired in accordance with rules for the employment of foreign nationals. If foreigners do not need a visa to enter Russia - this category includes the citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Ukraine and Azerbaijan - they can work in Russia without receiving a work permit, though employers will have to provide information to the Interior Ministry.

"It is important for us to understand how many foreign nationals continue to work in Russia and how many lost their jobs. We keep monitoring the migration situation and maintain contact with employers," Kazakova emphasized.