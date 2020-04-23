Russia’s coronavirus case count grows by 4,774 over past day

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

Some 4,891 patients have recovered and 555 others have died.

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infection cases to 62,773 (+8.2%) in 85 regions. Some 471 people have recovered over the past day and 4,891 over the entire period. Over the past day, 42 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 555," the crisis center reported.

Some 47.8% of new coronavirus patients (2,282) confirmed in Russia over the past 24 hours have no symptoms.