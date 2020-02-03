Russian medical mask maker suspends production over materials shortage

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 3. /TASS/. A medical equipment maker in Rostov-on-Don suspended production of medical masks due to shortage of foreign materials, the factory source told TASS.

Earlier, a number of local media and Telegram channels reported that, due to heightened load on the factory, 3 out of 4 machines broke down, and mask stockpile rapidly depleted due to high demand. Ironically, the masks use Chinese filtering material, while local replacement is considerably more expensive.

"One machine is working, three do not; we’re out of materials. Once materials come, we’ll be able to work again," the source said.

According to the company source, mask production has been suspended for two weeks, while the factory waits for the materials.

"The materials are being processed by the customs, which might take some two weeks," the factory source said. The source also said the factory has almost ran out stock. The masks go to Russia’s Southern Federal District and Moscow Region.

Rostov Region Health Minister Tatiana Bykovskaya said there so far have been no reports of mask price hike over the coronavirus outbreak.

"There is enough masks in the pharmacies," she assured.

About the virus

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization about the 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Besides China, 23 other nations, including Russia, reported infection cases. The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak. The total number of infected exceeded 17,000 people, more than 360 people died. One lethal case has been registered outside China, in the Philippines.