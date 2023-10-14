Twelve Ukrainian drones downed over Kursk Region — governor

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems brought down twelve unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kursk Region, governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Twelve drones launched from Ukraine were downed this evening over Kursk and the Kursk District. The drop of fragments was registered in the city area and in Zorino village. No residents were injured," the governor said.

Starovoit informed about operations of the air defense means on Saturday evening and cautioned citizens not to approach downed drones.