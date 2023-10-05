Five drones shot down above southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down five fixed-wing Ukrainian drones above southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region that borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"At around 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on October 5, the Kiev government’s attempt to stage a yet another terrorist attack on facilities in Russia was thwarted. Air defense units on duty shot down five Ukrainian drones above the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

In turn, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down above the region and its eponymous administrative center late on Thursday.

"Our missile defenses have shot down six UAVs above Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. According to preliminary information, there has been no casualties," he said.

Emergency services are now verifying information about possible damage on the ground, the governor added.