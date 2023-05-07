Mariinsky Theater to mark Tchaikovsky’s birthday with series of runs

ST. PETERSBURG, May 7. /TASS/. The Mariinsky Theater will mark the 183rd anniversary of the birthday of famous Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) with productions at all its stages, the theater’s press service said.

"The start to the high day will be given by the latest premiere of the Mariinsky [Theater] - the light and uplifting Iolanta opera will sound at noon at the historic stage. A special symphonic program of Tchaikovsky to children will sound at the concert hall stage at the same time. It will comprise picked fragments from the Swan Lake, the Sleeping Beauty and the Nutcracker," the press service said.

The Eugene Onegin will be presented at night at the Mariinsky-2 stage. The Sleeping Beauty ballet will be showed twice on Monday at the new stage.