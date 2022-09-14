Russian sanitary shield is meant to protect people from biological threats — Putin

MOSCOW, September 14./TASS/. The main purpose of the sanitary shield created in Russia, is to protect the people from possible future biological threats, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he met with the staff of the Russian sanitary watchdog that marks its 100th birthday.

"Among the priorities is the creation of the so-called sanitary shield of our country. Its main goal is to protect Russian citizens from biological threats possible in the future. The implementation of this project will make the diagnostics of infections quick and accessible," the president noted.

Thus, it will be possible to diagnose any unknown infection within a day, he explained. Experts believe a test system to detect it can be developed within four days.

"I am sure you will certainly solve all these tasks - all tasks that are directly related to improving the well-being and quality of life of our citizens," Putin said addressing the staff of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.