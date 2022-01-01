Vaccination QR codes required to visit cafes, stores in St. Petersburg from January 2

ST. PETERSBURG, January 2. /TASS/. Visitors will be allowed to food outlets and retail stores in St. Petersburg from January 2 on the basis of coronavirus vaccination or recovery certificates or medical exemption certificates, the city government said in its resolution.

"The condition authorizing visits to food outlets solely for visitors that completed vaccination, recovered from the disease or having the medical exemption, will be effective from January 2," the St. Petersburg government said. The similar condition is introduced for retail stores.

The requirement will not cover works canteens, food outlets in hotels for guests and cafes in railway terminals and airports. QR codes will not be required when visiting stores without merchandise space, gas stations, food stores and stores with essential goods.