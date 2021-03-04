Kiev stripping Crimeans of water can be equated with attempted genocide - Russian envoy

VIENNA, March 4. /TASS/. Kiev’s intention to cut off fresh water supplies to Crimea and strip residents of the peninsula of this resource can be equated with an attempted genocide, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said Thursday during an online session of the OSCE Permanent Council marking the seventh anniversary of Russia’s reunification with Crimea.

According to him, Crimeans faced illegitimate sanctions of the US, the EU and Canada instead of international understanding. Lukashevich reminded American colleagues about the long-standing history of unsuccessful restrictions against Cuba in light of this. However, he noted, Ukrainian authorities went as far as anyone and introduced economic, transport and water blockades of this Russian region. Even seven years on, Kiev continues to not simply hypocritically speculate on the topic of water supplies but also reinforce their remarks with specific plans, the envoy noted.

He cited the example of Kiev’s intention to build a dam on the 107th kilometer of the North Crimean Canal to "shut out as much as possible water from flowing into the peninsula," as certain Ukrainian representatives put it. "Can it be called caring about the people who Kiev nominally considers to be their citizens? I recall that the right to water is a necessary condition to realize other human rights, which is confirmed by the UN General Assembly resolution 64/292 and judicial practice of the European Court of Human Rights. Generally, stripping population of water can be equated with an attempted genocide," the Russian envoy pointed out.

Moreover, ramifications of the water blockade are not just devastating for the peninsula but also for southern regions of the neighboring country, he added. "And while Crimea withstood [the blockade], Ukraine’s Kherson Region that borders it faced an ecological and epidemiological threats. It obviously does not add popularity to post-Maidan authorities in the eyes of their own citizens who came to be hostages of Kiev’s Russophobic policies," the diplomat emphasized.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Ukraine continues to refuse to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.