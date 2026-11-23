HAVANA, November 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide Cuba with political support and material assistance within its means, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with TASS.

"At various forums, Russia consistently and unconditionally provides Cuba with substantial political support, as well as material assistance within its means, and will continue to do so," the diplomat said.

Koronelli recalled that amid Washington's fuel blockade of Cuba, the only oil tanker to reach the island this March, delivering 100,000 metric tons of fuel, came from Russia.

"In addition, this year we delivered two large shipments of vitamin-enriched vegetable oil to Cuba. They were purchased using Russia's contribution to the World Food Programme," he said.