Putin issues instructions to sign treaty with Cambodia on transfer of convicts

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the government's proposal for signing a treaty between Russia and the Kingdom of Cambodia on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment. The document has been uploaded to the legal information portal.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Justice to sign the treaty on behalf of Russia after reaching an agreement with the Cambodian side and empowered it to make minor amendments to the government-approved draft.

According to the draft treaty, the transfer will be possible, if in the country to which the convict is to be transferred, the crime committed is also punishable by imprisonment and the remaining term is not less than one year. The written consent of the convicted person or his/her legal representative will be required for the transfer, if the convicted person is unable to express his/her will due to age or physical or mental condition.

At the same time, the signatory will be able to refuse to transfer a convict in case of fear for the security of the country itself or for the safety of the offender (in case of suspicion that he or she may be subjected to maltreatment or torture).

Another ground for refusal would be the expiration of the statute of limitations under the law of the receiving country or the convicted person's failure to fulfill financial obligations arising from the court's sentence.