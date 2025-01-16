Russia, Central African Republic sign memorandum of cooperation on geology, subsoil use

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) will cooperate in the field of geology and subsoil use.

The relevant memorandum of understanding was signed following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia Sergey Anopriyenko and Minister of Mines and Geology of the Central African Republic (CAR) Ruphen Benam Beltoungou, the Russian Natural Resources and Environment Ministry reported on its website.

"Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia and the Ministry of Mines and Geology of the CAR on cooperation in the field of geology and subsoil use," the document says.

The main areas of cooperation include regional geological study of the subsoil, technological study and development of the mineral resource base, examination of mineral reserves, conducting prospecting, evaluation and exploration work for various types of minerals, laboratory and analytical studies.

Anopriyenko said that Russia sees significant prospects in establishing cooperation with state and private companies of the CAR in such areas as regional geological study of the subsoil, advanced training of specialists based on Russian institutions and organization of joint international congress and exhibition events on geology and subsoil use.

The CAR representatives highly appreciated the level of cooperation with Russia and expressed hope for their further cooperation.

"The territory of the Central African Republic is rich in a wide range of solid minerals, including gold deposits, and we are ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of geological exploration," Beltoungou stressed.

On January 15, the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera arrived in Moscow on an official visit. Today, he has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.