Armenia main beneficiary of EAEU membership — Russian official

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. The growth of the Armenian economy highlights that it is the main beneficiary of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) membership, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"The growth of trade and economy of Armenia in recent years demonstrates that Armenia is the main beneficiary of the EAEU membership," he said.

Asked whether some other country could take Armenia’s place in the Eurasian Economic Union, Overchuk called the question incorrect. "The way the question is put is incorrect as the question on joining EAEU always implies an independent decision by a country, which decides whether to join or not to join relying on its interests. There are obvious benefits here consisting in ensuring energy and food security and creating stable conditions for economic development, and what is most important is a barrier-free access to a huge market having the demand for goods of this country. This is an enormous potential for economic development, for an increase in earnings of people and business," he stressed.

Earlier, the government of Armenia endorsed a draft bill, initiating the process to joining the European Union (EU), which is going to be discussed by the parliament. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that it does not directly mean the country’s EU membership as the decision on the issue may only be taken through a referendum. Overchuk has said that Moscow considers the discussion of the bill on joining the EU as the start of the republic’s exit from the EAEU, adding that Armenia’s accession to the European Union is not compatible with its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.