Kremlin expresses cautious optimism over reports of possible agreement on Gaza — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is cautiously optimistic about reports suggesting that an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip may be reached soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It only gives rise to cautious optimism because, unfortunately, we don’t often discuss the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. The situation continues to deteriorate, so a ceasefire is something the people remaining in Gaza urgently need, as they are facing extreme hardships," the Kremlin spokesman noted. According to Peskov, the enclave’s residents "require a ceasefire and all forms of humanitarian assistance."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israel and Hamas could announce a ceasefire within 24 hours. The newspaper’s sources stated that the parties were finalizing the terms of the agreement.

On January 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed negotiators to travel to Doha to continue discussions on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. On January 12, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that the parties were very close to finalizing a deal on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He did not exclude the possibility that it could happen before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. However, the ceasefire was broken on December 1, and hostilities resumed in the Palestinian enclave. Several rounds of consultations involving Qatar, the US, and Egypt took place in 2024, but the conflicting parties failed to reach an agreement.