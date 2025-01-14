Russia to review Trump’s stance on Ukraine once he officially articulates it — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Moscow will evaluate US President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine once he assumes office and clarifies his position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"When Trump becomes president and formally articulates his position on the Ukraine issue, we will, of course, consider it," the minister stated.

"All that is being said now is in preparation for the inauguration, to lay the ground for big work," Lavrov stated.

Trump repeatedly said during his election campaign that he would find a diplomatic way out of the crisis before his inauguration, set for January 20. However, after winning the election, he backed off slightly, saying that he hoped to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin some time in the first six months of his presidential term. Besides, Trump confessed that he always knew that Ukraine could never become a member of NATO. Trump blamed the Ukrainian crisis on current US President Joe Biden, calling it his failure, and warned about the risk of the conflict escalating further.