Russia’s upper house drafting bills to protect citizens against financial fraud — speaker

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Members of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, have prepared a package of legislative initiatives intended to protect Russians against financial fraud, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"We have developed a comprehensive package of proposed laws designed to protect our citizens who use financial services. This includes new measures to combat fraud, among other provisions. It’s a robust and serious initiative that we plan to push forward to ensure the safety of our citizens in the financial sector," the politician said.

During the spring session, lawmakers plan to tackle a number of other pressing issues in the country, including countering illegal alcohol production, protecting and supporting participants in the special military operation and their families, demographic policy and protecting cultural and historical sites, Matviyenko added.