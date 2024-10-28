Moscow considers its relations with Pakistan to be friendly — top Russian senator

ISLAMABAD, October 28. /TASS/. Russia views its relations with Pakistan as friendly, stated Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council, after meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Matviyenko is heading a delegation of the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, on an official visit to Pakistan.

"We also consider the relations between our countries to be friendly, which is especially valuable today. And, as the leaders of Russia and Pakistan have emphasized, they are not subject to the current global political situation," noted Matviyenko.

Additionally, the speakers of the upper houses of the two countries’ parliaments signed a memorandum of understanding between the Federation Council and the Senate of Pakistan after their meeting. "Russia and Pakistan traditionally maintain a constructive political dialogue, including parliamentary dialogue. This has a long history and has not been interrupted even during the most challenging periods," she added.