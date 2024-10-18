BRICS countries need to create single digital infrastructure — Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. BRICS countries need to create a single digital infrastructure within the association, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the BRICS Business Forum.

According to him, as part of this work, it is planned to open a BRICS Competence Center at the UN Industrial Development Organization.

"We are working on digital [sector], jointly developing e-commerce, implementing the Internet and artificial intelligence technologies, and processing so-called "big data." To deepen cooperation in the field of digitalization of industry, a BRICS Competence Center will be opened at the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). In the future, we need to create a single digital infrastructure for BRICS," the head of state said.

He noted that it is important to define coordinated approaches of business, the public, and relevant government agencies on the use of biometrics and ensuring information security.

"We are counting on the corresponding recommendations from you, ladies and gentlemen, from the Business Forum," the president added.