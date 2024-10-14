Russia stresses importance of preventing provocations in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow thinks it important to make efforts to prevent provocations on the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-South Ossetian border, which may entail escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after Deputy Minister Mikhail Galuzin’s meeting with Cihan Sultanoglu, United Nations Representative to and a Co-Chair of the Geneva International Discussions (GID).

"The Russian side stressed the need for ramping up collective efforts in the priority areas of work in this negotiating format with a focus on ensuring sustainable security of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. It was stressed that it is important to prevent provocations on the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-South Ossetian border, which are fraught with escalation of tension on the ground," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed current problems in the context of another round of Geneva Discussions scheduled for early November 2024.