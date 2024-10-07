Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian UAV control post in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post in the borderline Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry also uploaded a video based on data recorders showing the destruction of the enemy’s UAV control post by Russian artillery.

"During reconnaissance measures, servicemen of the Battlegroup North uncovered an UAV control post of the Ukrainian army in a borderline area of the Kursk Region. After determining and confirming exact coordinates of the enemy’s location, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the target," the ministry said in a statement.

Artillery guns were immediately aimed at the target with the help of UAVs, it said.

"In accomplishing their combat objective, artillery crews of the Battlegroup North destroyed the Ukrainian army’s UAV control post by a pinpoint strike," it said.