Putin discusses international settlements system with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed measures required to form an international settlement systems with permanent members of the Security Council in the videoconference format.

"I suggest talking today about measures to form the system of international settlements. We are aware this is one of serious tasks and one of serious challenges for us in current conditions," the head of state said. "The work is underway on the whole, it is going normally but it is better to timely talk about difficulties and outline required actions to overcome these difficulties attempted to be created for us from the outside," Putin noted.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of the Federation Council and the State Duma Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu, Aide to the President Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Special Envoy of the President Sergey Ivanov, and Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina took part in the meeting.