Ukrainian UAV attack on Saratov Region: aftermath

SARATOV, August 26. /TASS/. Air defenses have eliminated several drones in the Saratov Region, governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- In the morning, air defense means destroyed several UAVs in the Saratov Region.

- Debris hit residential buildings in Saratov and Engels.

- Emergency and operational services are working full-tilt.

- The Defense Ministry reported that nine drones were shot down over the region.

- In Saratov, temporary restrictions were placed on aircrafts landing and departing from International Airport Gagarin, but it is now operating normally.

Consequences

- A UAV attack damaged an apartment building on Pushkin Street in Engels.

- A drone attack also hit an apartment building on Predmostovaya Square in Saratov.

- Four private houses were damaged in the village of Pribrezhny in the Engels district of the Saratov Region.

Injuries

- Four people were injured in a UAV attack in the Saratov Region.

- One woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

- Three of the injured were treated at the scene.