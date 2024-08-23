Murmansk Region to tighten measures against drone attacks on strategic facilities

MURMANSK, August 23. /TASS/. The situation with the threats of drone attacks on the Murmansk Region is under control but additional measures are needed to ramp up security of strategic facilities, the region’s governor, Andrey Chibis, said.

Chibis said on August 21 that a drone threat had been issued in the region. Airports in Moscow and Apatity stayed closed for several hours.

"Today, we will discuss additional measures that need to be taken to protect the Murmansk Region, especially strategic facilities, from enemy drones. The measures we already took have proved their efficiency. At the same time, we understand that the threat from the enemy continues to come, so, additional measures are needed," he said at a meeting of the regional crisis management center.