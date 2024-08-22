Israeli antifascist activist calls for extradition of Ukrainian Nazi Hunka

TEL AVIV, August 23. /TASS/. Any country that harbors Ukrainian Nazi Yaroslav Hunka should extradite him for a fair trial, the chairman of Israel’s Israel's Anti-Fascist Movement, Dmitry Trapirov, has told TASS.

"Our organization still hopes that common sense will prevail and a country that harbors this criminal will extradite him, so that he could be held responsible for what he had done," he said, adding that his organization has raised the issue many times.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told TASS on August 22 that it had put Hunka on an international wanted list and managed to obtain a positive decision to include him in the Interpol database. If his whereabouts are established on the territory of other foreign countries, the Russian supervisory body will send a request for his extradition.

Last October, Hunka was put on the wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry, and the Russian Investigative Committee charged him in absentia with genocide against civilians in Ukraine during the Great Patriotic War. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Central Archive and the Russian State Archive provided the investigation with documentary evidence about the places of deployment, the conduct of combat operations by the Nazi 14th SS Volunteer Division "Galicia", in which Hunka served. According to the department, in April 1943 Hitler formed the unit, which recruited Ukrainian volunteers, and Hunka, born on April 13, 1925 in the Polish village of Ulman, joined this Nazi unit.