Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region did not affect frontline situation in LPR — official

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attack on the Kursk Region has not created threats to the frontline in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), so the situation there remains stable, the head of the region, Leonid Pasechnik, said after a meeting of the association Donbass, being held in Rostov-on-Don at the Rostov Region’s government.

"The situation is stable. I have no information that there are any tensions. The frontline is stable and there are no factors for changes," Pasechnik said when asked about the impact of the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region.

He added that the enemy began to use bombardment tactics very often and to fire large amounts of shells at Kremennaya, including civilian facilities, in order to cause more social tension, but in general this does not affect the situation on the frontline now.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal scale state of emergency is in force and missile alerts have been repeatedly announced. According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than 122,000 civilians have been evacuated from nine border districts. Temporary accommodation centers for the residents of the Kursk Region who were forced to leave their homes are open in 24 regions.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 4,130 troops and 58 tanks since the beginning of its incursion into the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the intruders is continuing.