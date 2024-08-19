Pregnant woman killed, 10 people injured in Ukrainian attack on DPR — Donetsk leader

DONETSK, August 19. /TASS/. A pregnant woman was killed and 10 people, including two children, were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), regional head Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

"One person has been killed, ten civilians, including two children, have been injured at this moment as a result of the Kiev regime’s aggression," he wrote, adding that a pregnant woman at a bus stop was killed by enemy artillery fire.

He specified that all those injured are receiving the necessary medical aid. A city bus was also damaged in the attacks.

"Ukrainian troops carried out four armed attacks, firing about 10 rounds of munitions from 155 mm tube artillery," Pushilin wrote.