Putin invites Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Russia — joint statement

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to visit Russia at any convenient time, according to a joint statement issued by the two leaders after their talks in Baku.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm reception and hospitality and invited the Azerbaijani president to pay a visit to Russia at any time he finds convenient. The date of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels," the document says.

Putin is on a state visit to Baku from August 18 and 19.

Plans for developing cooperation

The two presidents agreed in their joint statement that their talks in Baku were productive and substantive and were held in an "atmosphere of complete mutual understanding and deep trust, which are are typical of the close Russian-Azerbaijani partnership."

Moscow and Baku agreed to strengthen interstate ties on the basis of principles of mutual respect to state sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.

The Russian and Azerbaijani presidents also noted the importance of cooperation within international formats and "reiterated their commitment to build a world order based on international law, free from double standards and dividing lines."

Russia reiterated its commitment to help normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The joint statement also mentions cooperation between the two countries in the economic and socio-cultural areas, at the regional level, on the Caspian Sea and so on.