More than 121,000 evacuated from 9 border districts of Kursk Region to safety — ministry

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. More than 121,000 civilians have been evacuated from 9 border districts of the Kursk Region by now, with more than 650 leaving high-risk zones over the past 24 hours, the Emergencies Ministry’s deputy spokesman, Artyom Sharov, has told a news briefing.

"Since the start of evacuation measures, more than 121,000 have been resettled from 9 border districts. Over the past 24 hours, more than 650 people left on their own and in organized convoys," he said.

Sharov said that the residents of border areas continued to be taken to safety.

According to the official, the forced resettlers were being taken either to their relatives or temporary accommodation centers. As of today, 84 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in the Kursk Region, where more than 6,500 are staying at the moment. Some residents of the Kursk Region have been taken to other regions by train or by bus. Over the past 24 hours, groups of evacuees were brought to the Tambov, Samara and Saratov regions and distributed among temporary accommodation centers. Those in need of special care were sent to social service institutions. In all total, 120 temporary accommodation centers operate in 23 regions of Russia. They accommodate about 3,000, including more than 1,200 children. In addition, more than 390 temporary accommodation centers with a total capacity of more than 19 thousand people are ready to host evacuated residents of the Kursk Region in 57 Russian territories.