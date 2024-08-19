Putin invites Iranian president to BRICS summit — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, August 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani has confirmed that the Islamic republic's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has been invited by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"We have received an official invitation from Putin for Pezeshkian's participation in the BRICS summit," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. Kanani did not specify whether Pezeshkian would attend the event.

On July 29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper that Putin was preparing for a meeting with Pezeshkian at the BRICS summit. He added that an invitation had been sent to the Iranian side.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship. It will last until the end of the year and includes more than 200 events of various types. The BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October is the main event of the Russian chairmanship.