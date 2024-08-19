Azerbaijan, Russia satisfied with bilateral cooperation level — President Aliyev

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Baku and Moscow are satisfied with the current state of bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with his visiting Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to note that we are very satisfied with the level of cooperation between our countries," he said.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the declaration on allied cooperation that was signed by the two countries in February 2022 is being implemented successfully both in the political and economic spheres. "We wee very positive trends, good indices" he stressed.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the two countries are cooperating in various spheres, including the energy and transport sectors. "Special attention is focused on humanitarian cooperation and many other spheres," he said. "So, today, we will discuss the agenda once again. I am sure that the visit will pleasing for you and useful for our relations."

Putin’s previous visit to Azerbaijan took place in 2018. Back then, the two presidents held an in-person meeting, spoke at a plenary session of the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum and attended competitions of the judo world championship.