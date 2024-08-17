Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has started the preparation of a provocation on Russian nuclear facilities, and the international community must realize the danger posed by this regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary regarding the incoming information about the provocations being prepared.

She pointed out that, "according to the incoming information, the Kiev Regime has started the preparation of an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant."

"We call on the international organizations - in particular, the United Nations and the IAEA - to immediately state their condemnation of the provocative actions begin prepared by the Kiev regime, and to prevent a violation of nuclear and physical security of the Kursk NPP, which may result in a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe," the diplomat pointed out.

"In addition, such Kiev’ actions not only create a direct threat for nuclear power plants, but also undermine IAEA pillars of nuclear and physical safety, formulated by Director General Rafael Grossi in 2022," she continued.

"The entire international community must realize the danger, posed by the neo-Nazi Kiev regime for the entire European continent," the diplomat underscored. "Attempts at intimidation and terror against entire regions and the international community in general must be decisively thwarted by joint efforts."

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures, if Kiev proceeds with its plans to create a nuclear contamination catastrophe in the European part of the continent.