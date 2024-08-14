Russian forces carry out major strike on Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region — commander

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a major strike on Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Martynovka in the Kursk Region, Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

"Their active advance has already been stopped and they are now trying to sneak into some areas. I would like to point out that we inflicted serious damage on them in the settlement of Martynovka, from where they had planned to move on," he told Channel One. "Now, they aren’t advancing; a large number of troops and equipment have been wiped out and the process continues," Alaudinov added.

He also said that the Ukrainian army would suffer irreparable losses carrying out military operations and trying to establish logistics routes in Russia. "This is what is currently happening," the commander concluded.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 troops, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.