As many as 12 drones downed over two Russian regions last night — top brass

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the borderline regions of Belgorod and Kursk last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight, air defense forces on duty destroyed 11 fixed-wing drones over the Kursk Region and one more drone was downed over the Belgorod Region as the Kiev regime attempted to conduct terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against facilities on Russian soil," the ministry specified.

Meanwhile, acting governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov said earlier that as many as 26 Ukrainian UAVs had been downed in the skies over his region.